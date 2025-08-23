Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Short Interest Update

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,120,000 shares, agrowthof25.8% from the July 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 953,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 953,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 426.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 21,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,537,000.

Shares of GRFS opened at $10.16 on Friday. Grifols has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.1404 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Grifols from $7.60 to $10.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Grifols to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

