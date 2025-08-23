Insurance Australia Group (ASX:IAG) Insider Buys A$84,148.97 in Stock

Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Thorpe acquired 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$8.69 per share, with a total value of A$84,148.97.

Insurance Australia Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.10.

Insurance Australia Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 221.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Insurance Australia Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.17. Insurance Australia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, personal liability, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

