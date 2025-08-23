Omid Farokhzad Sells 33,992 Shares of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 33,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $69,343.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,272,068 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,018.72. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Seer Stock Performance
NASDAQ SEER opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. Seer, Inc. has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $2.63.
Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. Seer had a negative net margin of 506.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Seer
Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.
