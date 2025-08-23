Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 113,000 shares, adeclineof26.2% from the July 15th total of 153,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creative Medical Technology stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 148,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 3.38% of Creative Medical Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELZ opened at $3.19 on Friday. Creative Medical Technology has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86.

Creative Medical Technology ( NASDAQ:CELZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.15. Equities analysts predict that Creative Medical Technology will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Creative Medical Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Creative Medical Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease.

