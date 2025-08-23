Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) CFO Sells $95,146.61 in Stock

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNXGet Free Report) CFO Stephen Feider sold 5,587 shares of Beta Bionics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $95,146.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,916.09. This trade represents a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

  • On Monday, June 2nd, Stephen Feider sold 1,497 shares of Beta Bionics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $26,781.33.

NASDAQ:BBNX opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.37. Beta Bionics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. Beta Bionics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBNX. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Beta Bionics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Beta Bionics by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Beta Bionics in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Beta Bionics in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBNX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Beta Bionics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on shares of Beta Bionics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

