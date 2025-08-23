Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) SVP Amy Tufano Sells 3,194 Shares

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) SVP Amy Tufano sold 3,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $99,205.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,422.22. This trade represents a 20.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $31.8160 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.58%.Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3,005.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.