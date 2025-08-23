iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Saturday . The company traded as high as $36.80 and last traded at $36.59, with a volume of 135050811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.94.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 57,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter.
The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
