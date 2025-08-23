iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Saturday . The company traded as high as $36.80 and last traded at $36.59, with a volume of 135050811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.94.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Trading Up 14.6%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59.

Get iShares Ethereum Trust ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Ethereum Trust ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 57,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.