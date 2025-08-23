Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF $SKYY

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 204.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 912,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,326,000 after acquiring an additional 80,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 104.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 550,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,266,000 after purchasing an additional 280,749 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,777,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 188,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,406,000 after purchasing an additional 38,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 162,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $122.06 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $85.38 and a 52 week high of $131.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

