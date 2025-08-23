Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Daiwa America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.39.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.2%

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $114.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 605,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,016,306.50. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $296,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 160,110 shares in the company, valued at $18,977,838.30. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,339,230. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

