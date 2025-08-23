Summit Financial LLC Sells 233 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $211.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.82. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price objective on American Tower and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.73.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

