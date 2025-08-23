Summit Financial LLC Takes $2.76 Million Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,032,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,921,000 after purchasing an additional 750,372 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,357,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,157,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,519,000 after purchasing an additional 120,509 shares during the period. Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,094,000. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC now owns 180,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 95,857 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.9%

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $44.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average of $39.22.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

