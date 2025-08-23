Summit Financial LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Seabridge Gold, Inc. $SA

Summit Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Seabridge Gold worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $16.5550 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 0.64. Seabridge Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31.

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

