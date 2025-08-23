Summit Financial LLC Buys 54 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,696 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 175,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $185,788,000 after purchasing an additional 67,475 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,526,684.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,594,950.60. This trade represents a 12.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.05, for a total transaction of $1,299,612.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 457 shares in the company, valued at $409,037.85. This represents a 76.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,096 shares of company stock valued at $14,807,562 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $885.7930 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $955.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $929.70. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $184.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.56, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. FBN Securities raised shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $724.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

