Summit Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF

Summit Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,030 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,677,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,203,000 after buying an additional 84,107 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 13,954 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $350,000.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $44.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.07.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

