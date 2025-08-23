Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in Avantis Real Estate ETF $AVRE

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Real Estate ETF stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $624.32 million, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

