Summit Financial LLC Decreases Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Summit Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,616,380,000 after buying an additional 19,817,022 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 595.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,488,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,461,000 after buying an additional 13,262,309 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,002,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,083,000 after buying an additional 9,749,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,422,795,000 after buying an additional 8,954,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 354.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,005,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,545,000 after buying an additional 8,584,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $95.6510 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.16 and a 52-week high of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $173.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average of $85.34.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $249,574.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,727.83. The trade was a 15.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $761,454.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 105,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,891.24. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,340 shares of company stock valued at $24,250,303 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

