Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $5.61 Million Investment in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Allegion by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

Allegion stock opened at $172.2950 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $116.57 and a 1-year high of $172.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.89 and its 200 day moving average is $140.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.75.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $634,777.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,843.16. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $1,781,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,589.48. This trade represents a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

