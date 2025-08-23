Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 12,191 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,191 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of EPAM Systems worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.25.

NYSE EPAM opened at $174.7080 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.67. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.15 and a one year high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.32 and its 200-day moving average is $178.54.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

