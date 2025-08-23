JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF $JGLO Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,796 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $51.78 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.