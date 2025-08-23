Candriam S.C.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,528 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth $268,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,000,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $516,690,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,468 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 49.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 241 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 7.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 116,425 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Up 6.5%

NASDAQ COIN opened at $319.85 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.13. The firm has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 3.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Compass Point reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 4th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $353.30 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $239.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COIN

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.71, for a total transaction of $8,167,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,849.46. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total value of $3,486,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,702,833.92. The trade was a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,185,704 shares of company stock valued at $438,918,732 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.