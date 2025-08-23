Candriam S.C.A. Has $3.87 Million Stake in SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 394.0% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,497,000 after acquiring an additional 320,819 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 83.3% during the first quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 240.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $2,561,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 13.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 260,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,333,000 after acquiring an additional 30,137 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $265.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Shares of SBAC opened at $222.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.85 and a 200-day moving average of $224.70. SBA Communications Corporation has a one year low of $192.55 and a one year high of $252.64. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.07. SBA Communications had a net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $698.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.42%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

