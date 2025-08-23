Capital Analysts LLC Buys 525 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 113.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 988 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 103.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Argus cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.21.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $227.4770 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

