Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Position in Granite Construction Incorporated $GVA

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 328.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 49,486 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of Granite Construction worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at $1,465,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Construction

In other news, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,510. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $185,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 18,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,831.44. This represents a 9.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Granite Construction Stock Up 1.2%

GVA stock opened at $110.8750 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.39. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $112.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.70 and a 200-day moving average of $86.86.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 3.89%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Granite Construction has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GVA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $76.00.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Featured Articles

