iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV Stock Position Decreased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 571.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.73. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $100.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.4318 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

