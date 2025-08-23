Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 30,517 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,517 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 714.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 price objective on Clearwater Analytics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 11,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $218,960.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 343,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,780.88. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 132,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,980. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $4,810,539 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $20.8390 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 73.74% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $181.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Clearwater Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

