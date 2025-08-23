Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.54. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.2003 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

