ArcelorMittal $MT Stake Lessened by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth $11,540,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 22.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,872,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,021,000 after acquiring an additional 337,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,140,000 after acquiring an additional 283,758 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,690,000 after acquiring an additional 277,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth $3,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $33.9960 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.65. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $35.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.48 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

