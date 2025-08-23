Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 583 Shares of Centene Corporation $CNC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Centene by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,770,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,265 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 302.1% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $29.3270 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.81. Centene Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). Centene had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London purchased 19,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $490,365.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 845,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,554,512.50. This represents a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $248,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $883,840. This represents a 39.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Centene from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Centene from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Centene from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

