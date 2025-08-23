Glenn Fusfield Sells 23,116 Shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) Director Glenn Fusfield sold 23,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $498,612.12. Following the sale, the director owned 151,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,304.43. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Glenn Fusfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 20th, Glenn Fusfield sold 6,060 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $131,744.40.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Glenn Fusfield sold 4,597 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $99,846.84.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Glenn Fusfield sold 22,841 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $499,989.49.

On Monday, August 18th, Glenn Fusfield sold 4,528 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $100,023.52.

On Monday, August 18th, Glenn Fusfield sold 13,586 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $299,571.30.

On Friday, August 15th, Glenn Fusfield sold 4,625 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $100,085.00.

On Friday, August 15th, Glenn Fusfield sold 9,237 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $199,796.31.

On Thursday, August 14th, Glenn Fusfield sold 4,587 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $100,042.47.

On Thursday, August 14th, Glenn Fusfield sold 1,147 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $25,268.41.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $23.17.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.28 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 7.74%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. OneSpaWorld has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSW shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on OneSpaWorld from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 2,005.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

