Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSTG. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pure Storage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.11.

Pure Storage Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $58.2880 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $73.67. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.54, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.61.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.93%.The business had revenue of $778.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pure Storage has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 22,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $1,253,225.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 261,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,234.25. The trade was a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $309,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 75,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,592.25. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,794 shares of company stock valued at $26,641,913 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 402.8% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 474.8% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 49.0% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

