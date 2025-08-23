Andrew Polovin Sells 5,398 Shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEMGet Free Report) EVP Andrew Polovin sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $402,960.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 132,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,980.40. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tempus AI Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of Tempus AI stock opened at $80.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.78 and a 200 day moving average of $59.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.66 and a beta of 4.98. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $91.45.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $314.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.84 million. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 122.86%. Tempus AI’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.86) EPS. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempus AI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter worth approximately $26,620,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 10.0% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 116.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 45,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 24,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

