Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Erika Davis Sells 4,316 Shares

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) insider Erika Davis sold 4,316 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $433,844.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,093.96. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC opened at $101.7960 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.66 and a 200-day moving average of $86.27. Performance Food Group Company has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $103.50. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The food distribution company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 267,811 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 99,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,738 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,613 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

