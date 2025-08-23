Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target to $25.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Premier from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Premier from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Premier from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Premier from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.00.

PINC opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.28 and a beta of 0.56. Premier has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $27.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.82%.

In other news, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $26,185.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,339.19. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $45,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,123.84. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Premier by 1,069.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Premier by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Premier by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

