Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.33.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $263.5780 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $147.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The company had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

