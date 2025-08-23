South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SOBO. National Bankshares upped their price target on South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, South Bow currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of NYSE:SOBO opened at $27.4740 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. South Bow has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that South Bow will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of South Bow by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,617,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,990,000 after purchasing an additional 280,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Bow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,907,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,531,000 after purchasing an additional 157,355 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of South Bow by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,405,000 after purchasing an additional 452,012 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in South Bow during the first quarter valued at about $134,592,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in South Bow by 157.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,851,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510,206 shares during the period.

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

