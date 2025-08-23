Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $225.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s previous close.

ICLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Icon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Icon from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Icon from $187.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Icon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.38.

Icon stock opened at $175.83 on Thursday. Icon has a 1-year low of $125.10 and a 1-year high of $328.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. Icon had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 9.82%.The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Icon’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Icon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.000-14.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Icon will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Icon by 67.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,184,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,045,039,000 after buying an additional 2,893,946 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Icon by 21.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,752,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $545,730,000 after buying an additional 650,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Icon by 3.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,085,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,858,000 after buying an additional 98,032 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Icon by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,993,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,427,000 after buying an additional 75,465 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its stake in Icon by 36.2% during the second quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,708,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,455,000 after buying an additional 453,833 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

