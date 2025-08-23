Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF $IMCB

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 24,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 453,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,606,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,556,000 after buying an additional 31,479 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 302,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after buying an additional 145,367 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,030,000 after buying an additional 12,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCB opened at $82.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.84. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $82.84.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

