Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 16,024 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF $CEMB

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Free Report) by 88.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $46.15.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

