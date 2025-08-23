Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 4.0%

HYD opened at $49.3050 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.27. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $53.10.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.