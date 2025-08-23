Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF $BKMC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Free Report) by 157.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKMC. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Up 2.6%

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $82.26 and a 12 month high of $111.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.37. The firm has a market cap of $575.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.98.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

