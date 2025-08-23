Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,473 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

FTCS stock opened at $93.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.83. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $94.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

