Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF $GWX

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,479 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWX. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $858,000. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 109,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 401.2% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 15,727 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

GWX stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $758.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

