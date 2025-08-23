Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Stake in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF $PCRB

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Free Report) by 211.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.58.

About Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF

The Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund broadly invests in investment grade US fixed income securities that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. The actively managed targets bonds with maturities of three years or more.

