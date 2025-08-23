15,568 Shares in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF $SUSL Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.18% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $113.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.82. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $113.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.