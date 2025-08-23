Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 5,915 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF $VLUE

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,132.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 52,599 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $119.3990 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.94. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $91.80 and a 52-week high of $116.51.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

