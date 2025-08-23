Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 128.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 688,267 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.71% of Ulta Beauty worth $449,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $518.00 to $589.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.96.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA stock opened at $529.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $494.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.14. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $534.10. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.650-23.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.