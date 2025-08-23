Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Popular, Inc. $BPOP

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,094,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 98,274 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.91% of Popular worth $378,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth $3,034,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Popular by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Popular by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 24,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPOP stock opened at $121.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.48 and its 200 day moving average is $102.44. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $78.23 and a one year high of $123.15.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $800.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.38 million. Popular had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 12.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BPOP. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $728,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,561.48. This represents a 20.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

