Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stake in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,149,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,018 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $387,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $32,198,000. Aspire Growth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $929,000. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 54,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 37.1% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 356,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,051,000 after purchasing an additional 59,291 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $423.9190 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $476.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.71. The company has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $458.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TT

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.