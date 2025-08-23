Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF $CARZ

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Free Report) by 210.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,351 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 7.48% of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:CARZ opened at $67.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.44. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $67.99.
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
