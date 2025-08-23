Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 69.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,848,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400,586 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $439,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 50.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.2% in the first quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,585,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 821,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,654,000 after purchasing an additional 60,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.89.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $113.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $118.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.53 and a 200 day moving average of $88.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,989,480.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 50,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,645.78. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

